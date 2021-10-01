Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.67 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.