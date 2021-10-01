Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 1st (AGC, AMX, BHC, CODYY, CSL, FIVN, GNLN, INFO, JVTSF, KMX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 1st:

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “America Movil aims for holistic growth through the development of existing businesses and strategic acquisitions across the world. Growing subscriber base, focused 5G efforts, and launch of new technologies are tailwinds. It is seeking to develop viable alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets while boosting shareholders’ value. America Movil and Liberty Latin America have collaborated to merge their respective Chilean business operations — Claro Chile and VTR — in a 50:50 joint venture. However, aggressive promotional strategy to increase foothold in the smartphone market through discounts and subsidized offers tends to lower margins, thereby hurting its profitability. Stiff competition and massive customer churn due to strict switching policy are concerns. Debt-laden balance sheet is another major headwind.”

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has €80.00 ($94.12) price target on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN). They issued a buy rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of IHS Markit has outperformed its industry in the past year, mainly due to earnings beat in the past seven quarters. IHS Markit has a well-diversified global customer base and solid brand recognition. The company’s depth and breadth of information and analytics is a key competitive differentiator. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst by helping the company expand offerings and strengthen international footprint. The company's business model ensures solid recurring revenue generation capacity. On the flip side, higher costs remain a concern as the company plans to make investments in automotive, energy and financial services. The company's business experiences event driven seasoanlity, causing fluctuations in revenues and profits. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €0.80 ($0.94) target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a negative rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $156.00.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank AG currently has 55,000.00 target price on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has SEK 187 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $141.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Buyout of Germany-based EHG has made Thor the largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer in the world. Acquisition of TiffinHomes has further expanded its existing portfolio and bolstered revenues. These buyouts are providing Thor with attractive long-term growth opportunities and fueling the backlog. Its consolidated backlog of $16.86 billion (as of Jul 31, 2021) offers growth visibility through fiscal 2022 and beyond. The recent acquisition of Airxcel has enhanced Thor’s supply chain business in North America and Europe. The firm’s commitment to deleverage, enhance liquidity profile, increase investors’ value sparks optimism. The RV Industry Association forecasts 2021 industry-wide wholesale shipments to be 577,200 units, up 34% year over year, which bodes well for Thor. Thus, the stock commands a bullish stance..”

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

