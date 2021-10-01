STRAKS Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,471.33 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. STRAKS has a total market cap of $28,471.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NIX (NIX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

