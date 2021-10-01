StrongHands Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 290.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.21 million and $26.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 170.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,757,793,494 coins and its circulating supply is 17,344,599,140 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.