Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $$138.24 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $77.40 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

