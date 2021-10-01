Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE: SMU.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$25.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/27/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$23.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$22.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$21.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMU.UN stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$20.83. 223,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,752. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.59 and a 12-month high of C$21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

