SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $14,939.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00107118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00145974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,072.66 or 1.00032375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.25 or 0.06844451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,164,354 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.