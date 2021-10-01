Susan G. Kim Sells 20,272 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PACB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. 1,649,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,159. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

