suterusu Trading Up 4.6% This Week (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $149,536.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

suterusu Coin Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

