Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) were up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 12,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

