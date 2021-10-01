Swap (XWP) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Swap has a total market capitalization of $321,935.45 and approximately $261.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,077,033 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

