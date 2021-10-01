Swarm 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,623.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $16,623.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00240177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00113002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

