Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 187 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Shares of SWDBY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.26. 22,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $20.28.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Swedbank AB (publ) stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management’s holdings in Swedbank AB (publ) were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

