Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells $2,643,387.67 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cathy Marie Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sysco alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $80.82. 1,840,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,875. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Sysco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 129,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.