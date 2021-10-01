Syscoin (SYS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.53 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $191.19 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00344757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 619,975,987 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars.

