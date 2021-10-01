TaaS One Day Trading Volume Hits $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

About TaaS

TAAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

