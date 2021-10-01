Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $266,628.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00098323 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 161.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

IPX is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

