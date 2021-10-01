Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 75,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $574.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $80.61 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

