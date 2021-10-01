Taraxa (TARA) Hits Market Cap of $3.65 Million

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Taraxa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Taraxa has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $1.04 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Taraxa has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Taraxa Profile

TARA is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,706,013 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Taraxa Coin Trading

