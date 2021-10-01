Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.53.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

TGT stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.98. 17,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

