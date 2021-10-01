TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,372. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $318.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.10.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

