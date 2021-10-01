Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TKAGY traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Telekom Austria has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $18.38.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Telekom Austria will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

