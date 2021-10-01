Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams Sells 29,711 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $845,277.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 405,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,193. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.75. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Telos by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 234,762 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Telos by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 439,118 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

