TerraUSD Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $88.25 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005093 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009228 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,669,949,557 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

