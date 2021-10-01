Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.04 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $68.04 billion and approximately $77.85 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00105565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00142793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,872.30 or 0.99934822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.63 or 0.06817105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00726532 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,385,677,475 coins and its circulating supply is 68,024,069,675 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

