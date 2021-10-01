Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.15% of Tetra Tech worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $154.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

