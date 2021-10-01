Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

TXRH traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.51. 1,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,331. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

