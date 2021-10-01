The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $660,000.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $633,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00.

Shares of The Buckle stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,279. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Buckle by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 1,084.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

