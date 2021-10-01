The First Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

The First Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years.

Shares of FNLC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,987. The First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $324.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,972 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of The First Bancorp worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

