The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 54,319 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of The Hershey worth $34,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 103.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,006 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

HSY stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

