The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.08. 6,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average is $196.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,578,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

