The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

DIS stock traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.69. The stock had a trading volume of 558,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,973. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.43 and a 200 day moving average of $180.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

