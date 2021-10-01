THETA Trading Up 13.9% This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $5.93 or 0.00012349 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THETA has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $5.93 billion and approximately $421.56 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00041293 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

