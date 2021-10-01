Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.00. 7,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,544. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

