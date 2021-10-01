Thunder Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.56 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $80.56 million and $37.21 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00026105 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00375195 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

