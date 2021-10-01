TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.94 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 22% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $587,555.96 and $4.94 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.59 or 0.00687964 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

