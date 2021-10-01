Tolar (TOL) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $22,459.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tolar has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00238892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00115314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012394 BTC.

About Tolar

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

