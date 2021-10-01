Tomas Revesz, Jr. Sells 10,278 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.15. 300,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,928. The stock has a market cap of $556.81 million, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.29. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 50.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 90,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

