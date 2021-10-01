TOP Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $125,165.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00114444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00225289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012523 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

