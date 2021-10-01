Tornado Cash Price Tops $68.48 on Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $68.48 or 0.00142611 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $75.31 million and $40.13 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00107921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00150025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,122.61 or 1.00217322 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.69 or 0.06838420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.