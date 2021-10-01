Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Up 408.3% in September

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the August 31st total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

CURV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48. Torrid has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

