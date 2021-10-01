Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Trading Up 5.1%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 1,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 18,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $188.32 million and a PE ratio of -6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

