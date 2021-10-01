Treat DAO Trading Up 20.5% Over Last Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $65,396.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00007633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00107118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00145974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,072.66 or 1.00032375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.25 or 0.06844451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

