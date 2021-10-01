Tribe Price Tops $0.61 (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $278.85 million and $22.31 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00236874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00115135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

