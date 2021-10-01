Truegame (TGAME) Market Capitalization Achieves $208,231.63

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 335.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $208,231.63 and approximately $3,803.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00232791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.