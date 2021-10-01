Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $0. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.