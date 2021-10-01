Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.
TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40.
In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Eagle Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,622,000. Janus Capital Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 556,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 125,282 shares during the period. Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Southport Capital Management now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $0. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America now owns 301,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
