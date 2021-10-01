Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Eagle Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,622,000. Janus Capital Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 556,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 125,282 shares during the period. Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Southport Capital Management now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $0. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America now owns 301,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

