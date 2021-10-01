TurtleNetwork Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $217.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

