TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider James Mullen Sells 3,016 Shares

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TSP traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 860,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,023. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $310,946,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $179,773,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

