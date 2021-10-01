Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,852,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.88% of Twist Bioscience worth $513,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after buying an additional 1,275,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after buying an additional 513,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $485,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,446 shares of company stock worth $15,974,340. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $106.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.85. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

